Guardians honor women who are making local history

BELLE GLADE — March is Women’s History Month, and the Guardians of the Glades group is highlighting “women in government, health care, education, legal, business and the not-for-profit arena who are doing great work in the Glades.”

The organization’s leader, Tammy Jackson-Moore, also heads the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, and she decided it was an opportune time to recognize women who are committed to the Glades.

Their intent is to shine a light on the strong ladies working in various roles to better the lives of all the people of the Glades communities, dubbing them “Guardians of the Glades” themselves. They’ve been posting capsules about each of their honorees on social media. Here are the first three:

• March 2: “Janet Moreland serves as the hospital administrator at Lakeside Medical Center. Raised in the Glades, Ms.

Janet Moreland

Moreland was educated at Glades-area schools before attending college. She has more than 35 years of experience in hospital, home health, skilled nursing, community and public health primary care environments and has served as clinical faculty. Before being named hospital administrator, Ms. Moreland served as Lakeside Medical Center’s director of nursing. She had previously served as the hospital’s director of quality and patient safety.

“Ms. Moreland is dedicated to the local hospital. She strives to ensure customer satisfaction, and when she speaks about her career, she can always be heard speaking about her open door policy.”

• March 3: “Angela Avery Moore serves as the Palm Beach County School District Glades region superintendent. Starting as an instructor several years ago, Ms. Moore has a solid history with the community and many of the students and families in the Glades. Her leadership is such that she pushes staff to be the best that they can be. Her commitment to ensuring that all students excel is evident as she is seen encouraging them when she’s in the hallways of the schools as well as in the community. Ms. Moore knows that children deserve a quality education and she doesn’t take her leadership role lightly.

Angela Avery Moore

“Ms. Moore is family oriented and she understands the Glades culture. Her dedication to education and the community is evident when she speaks about ‘Building A Brand’.”

• March 4: “Originally from Illinois and adopted by two of her cousins, Karen McCarthy and her husband, Dennis, have operated Glades Gas, one of the most popular businesses in the Glades, since 1985. Ms. McCarthy has served on numerous boards and is active in promoting the local business community.

Karen McCarthy

“A 1984 graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans, where she earned degrees in business and Spanish, Ms. McCarthy is the mother of two children — both of whom were educated in Glades-area public schools.

“Married for 34 years, Ms. McCarthy became a Young Living independent distributor in 2014. She is a member of St. Philip’s Church and is known for promoting the Glades within and outside of the community.”

• March 5: “Marcia Andrews was elected by the citizens of District 6 to the Palm Beach County School Board in 2010. She works closely with the superintendent and the board to assure policies are in place that meet the needs of students’ success.

Marcia Andrews

“Ms. Andrews established a school board members’ satellite office in the Glades ,and board meetings are simulcast from there. She worked closely with the community and her colleagues when three new schools for the Glades were built: Gove Elementary, in August 2013; Gladeview Elementary and Rosenwald Elementary, in August 2015.

“Prior to serving on the School Board, Ms. Andrews served as an assistant principal, principal, director, and chief officer of human resources. After retirement, Ms. Andrews founded her company, Up Front Consulting LLC.

“When in the Glades, you will see Ms. Andrews interacting with youth and community members because she wants to ensure that the work of the board aligns with the success of students.”