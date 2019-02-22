GTGC visits gardens in Palm Beach

Feb 22nd, 2019 · by · Comments:

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/GTGC

Last fall, the Green Thumb Garden Club (GTGC) went to The Society of Four Arts Garden in Palm Beach. The tour began Oct. 16 at The Botanical Garden, which is maintained by The Garden Club of Palm Beach. The gardens are divided up into nine distinct areas. Originally designed in 1938, the gardens display the diversity of tropical plants suitable for landscaping in South Florida’s climate.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/GTGC

There were nine members and one guest in attendance. Everyone enjoyed the beautiful gardens and sculptures. Left to right: Delores Duncan, Margo Fatzinger, Sue Phelps, Judith French, Janet Summerlin, Kitty Gray, Nina Reynolds and Lexy Rodriguez.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/GTGC

After visiting the gardens and sculptures, GTGC members went to Toojays Restaurant in Palm Beach for lunch. Everyone had a good time, and the lunch was delicious! Left side: Judith French, Kitty Gray, Ninette Aker, Delores Duncan and Margo Fatzinger. Right side: Nina Reynolds, Lexy Rodriguez, Sue Phelps, Karen Cochrane and Janet Summerlin.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie