Group makes purple masks for high school seniors

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Gianna Immerfall

Those who helped with the mask making project included: Matt Buxton, Lisa Newman, Marcy Spelts, Tammy Verano, Sue Miller, Sara Yates, Trisha Hapner, Nancy Bartholmew, Maureen Bradley, Dena Baker and Cathy Womble.

OKEECHOBEE — When she heard the high school seniors would be required to wear fabric masks to their high school graduations, Cathy Womble, a founding member of the Facebook group Okeechobee Sewing Masks for Unity, asked the group if anyone was making masks for the seniors. Dena Baker, another founding member, immediately stepped up and said, “No, but I bet we are now.” Ms. Baker started a poll on the Facebook page asking the members if they thought it was possible to make 450 masks by graduation, and overwhelmingly, the response was, “YES!”

Matt Buxton, from Buxton & Bass Funeral Home, has been assisting the group by cutting out fabric and acting as a drop-off contact for the masks throughout the past several months. He suggested contacting the school board for permission, and Ms. Womble checked with the school board and the high school. She found that they were happy to get the masks but needed them by the Thursday before graduation.

This gave the ladies about six days to make 450 masks. Ms. Womble and Ms. Baker spent about five hours at the funeral home cutting out the masks using the laser, and then everyone got busy sewing. Mr. Buxton delivered the masks to the high school and, on Thursday before graduation, they were given to the seniors.

Involved in the project were Matt Buxton, Lisa Newman, Marcy Spelts, Tammy Verano, Sue Miller, Sara Yates, Trisha Hapner, Nancy Bartholmew, Maureen Bradley, Dena Baker and Cathy Womble.