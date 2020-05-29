Ground spraying operations for treatment of adult mosquitoes in Hendry County begins June 1

LABELLE – Hendry County’s mosquito control contractor, Clarke, will commence ground spraying operations for adult mosquitoes on June 1 utilizing trucks in the areas of Hendry County which are assessed for the Hendry County Mosquito Control Municipal Services Benefit Unit (MSBU). This truck spraying will continue weekly until further notice.

The treatments will be performed during evening hours, weather permitting. The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida.

The weekly spray schedule is as follows:

• Monday — Everhigh Acres/LaDeca, Flaghole and Montura Ranch Estates;

• Tuesday — Captain Hendry Area, Fort Denaud Acres, Ft. Denaud Road, Murray Road, Phillips Road, North LaBelle and Pioneer Plantation;

• Wednesday — Felda, LaBelle Acres (Case and Evans Roads), LaBelle Ranchettes (alphabet roads), South S.R. 29, Hookers Point, U.S. 27/C.R. 720 (C.R. 720 vicinity), and the Port LaBelle areas of Castleton Acres Subdivision, Country Village, Oak Haven, Tanglewood Oaks, and Vermack Subdivision (Sandalwood Drive);

• Thursday — Double J Acres, South LaBelle, and Wheeler Estates;

• Friday — will serve as a make-up day for treatments missed due to weather.

Residents who live in these areas, and are assessed for the Hendry County Mosquito Control MSBU services on their property tax bill, should call Clarke at 800-443-2034 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday if they have any questions regarding mosquito control.

Residents not included or assessed for the Hendry County Mosquito Control MSBU should contact their respective government or homeowners associations with questions or concerns regarding mosquito control activities:

• City of LaBelle at 863-675-2872;

• Port LaBelle Community Development District at 863-675-5770;

• Port LaBelle Unit 4 Homeowner’s Association at 863-675-4168;

• City of Clewiston at 863-983-14714.