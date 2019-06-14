Green Thumb Garden Club supports school

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

The Green Thumb Garden Club (GTGC) of Clewiston supports schools in the community. After contacting elementary schools in Clewiston, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) Teacher, Daniel Dasher, responded to the GTGC and requested funds for pots and plants for science projects at Eastside Elementary. So the GTGC donated funds for STEAM to be used for plants and pots.

Pictured: Danielle Dasher, STEAM Teacher, with kindergarten students.

GTGC also provided plants and pots to Eastside Elementary School (EES) for Mother’s Day gifts. During the week of May 6-9, kindergarten students potted the plants.