Green Thumb Garden Club supports school

The Green Thumb Garden Club (GTGC) of Clewiston supports schools in the community. After contacting elementary schools in Clewiston, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) Teacher, Daniel Dasher, responded to the GTGC and requested funds for pots and plants for science projects at Eastside Elementary. So the GTGC donated funds for STEAM to be used for plants and pots.
GTGC also provided plants and pots to Eastside Elementary School (EES) for Mother’s Day gifts. During the week of May 6-9, kindergarten students potted the plants.
