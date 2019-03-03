Green Thumb Garden Club hosts successful Valentine Tea Party

CLEWISTON — On Feb. 9, the Clewiston Green Thumb Garden Club (GTGC) sponsored a Valentine Tea Party. Mary Ann Jones, vice president, officiated the program and welcomed everyone to the Valentine Tea Party. Jeff Smith, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Clewiston, gave the invocation. Six different flavors of tea were served, along with various delicious tea sandwiches and desserts, all made or baked by members of the GTGC.

Thank you to our servers, the Clewiston High School Public Safety Academy members. While everyone was eating, a slideshow of GTGC activities over the past year was shown. Margo Fatzinger, recording secretary, made a CD of pictures, while Lindsay Hall, director of the youth group at First United Methodist Church, operated the projector, and was assisted by Karlee Lamb, a member of the youth group.

L.J. Margolis, music director at the First United Methodist Church, was in charge of the program. She presented a slideshow of the History of Valentine’s Day in cartoon form. Then she sang “Written in Red” by Gordon Jensen, often sung by the Gaither Vocal Band. Last, she involved the children by having them sing “If You Love Me and You Know it!” as they paraded through the crowd. Each of the children received a Valentine necklace for participating.

The High School Public Safety Academy members and Kristine Petersen were asked to come up to the stage. Ninette Aker, treasurer, presented them with a $500 check for a scholarship for one of the Public Safety Academy students for the Class of 2019.

There was a silent auction at the Tea Party with the theme of “Gifts for Valentine’s Day.” Karen Cochrane, chaplain, was in charge of the auction, and was assisted by member Dot Stacy. There was a silent auction of various plants, which made great gifts. Janet Way, corresponding secretary, was in charge, and was assisted by member Tena Harris.

A lot of women and children received great bargains and were happy to receive great door prizes! Janice Forbes, the first president of the GTGC from 1970 to ’72, was present and asked to stand up and be recognized. There was a table displaying scrapbooks of pictures and clippings of newspaper articles of activities from the past years of GTGC, since 1970, set up by our historian, Judith French. There were 96 women and children in attendance and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves!

The 2018-19 club officers are: President Kitty Gray, Vice President Mary Ann Jones, Second Vice President Mae MacDonald, Recording Secretary Margo Fatzinger, Corresponding Secretary Janet Way, Treasurer Ninette Aker, Historian Judith French and Chaplain Karen Cochrane.

Our club formed in May 1970 and has worked continuously to support and beautify the Glades area. Some of the more recent endeavors we have accomplished are:

• Decorate the Clewiston Library during the Christmas season with natural ornaments for all to enjoy.

• Donate money annually for magazines to be purchased by the library for public use.

• Beautify Clewiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center with plants, flowers and decorations to their outdoor leisure area.

• A donation was made to Clewiston High School for planting trees.

• Donated money to the City of Clewiston for beautification of the civic park plantings, Veterans Memorial Fountain and the Veterans Plaque.

• A donation was made to the Calusa Nature Center in Fort Myers after their aviary was destroyed in a hurricane.

• Donated to the Glades Historical Society for upkeep of the plantings at the Westergaard House in Moore Haven.

• A $500 scholarship was given to one AG student from the 2017 Clewiston High School graduating class and one $500 scholarship for the 2018 class.

• A $500 scholarship was given to one Public Safety Academy student from Clewiston High School graduating class and one $500 scholarship for the 2018 class.

We are members of the Chamber of Commerce, Clewiston Museum, Florida Federated Garden Clubs and the Federated Garden Clubs Inc. of the United States. We continually strive to help in the beautification of our city and thank those who attended this Valentine Tea to help support our projects. Thank you to everyone who helped make the Valentine Tea Party a great success!

