GPM Investments LLC, teams with Feeding America to fight hunger

RICHMOND, VA. – In an effort to help those who have been hurt by the economic impact of COVID-19, GPM Investments is teaming up with Feeding America to raise funds to help in the fight against hunger in their local markets. It has been estimated that in just 2020 alone, 54 million people may face hunger due to COVID-19.

“Unemployment continues to be a problem, and many people are faced with the stress of figuring out where their next meal will come from,” said Arie Kotler, CEO. I am proud that our more than 10,000 dedicated store associates and our millions of customers will raise money to help fight hunger in their communities.”

From July 15 to Sept. 8, GPM Investments associates across all company-operated locations will sell Feeding America pinups for $1. Customers will also have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or just make a donation. GPM is also partnering with its supplier community and raising additional dollars through their generosity. All proceeds will remain in the local communities in which they were raised.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for food assistance has exploded while donations of food have decreased. Food banks across the entire country are working tirelessly to provide meals to children, families and seniors who face hunger. We are thankful to the GPM Investments team for helping our neighbors in need and for providing our network the support to fight hunger in their communities and remain strong and resilient during this challenging time,” said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America.”

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

