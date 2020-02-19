Good Wheels suspends services

The transportation disadvantaged service provider for Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, Glades and Collier Counties, Good Wheels, INC., has announced plans to suspend operations at end of business day on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Hendry County administration is working with local, regional and state organizations in order to ensure that Hendry County residents continue to receive transportation disadvantaged service in our area with minimal interruption.

Hendry County understands the concerns and questions that many residents have regarding this issue and will provide updates once additional information is available.