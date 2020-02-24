Good Wheels exits, MV Transportation takes over

LABELLE — After Good Wheels Inc. suspended its transit services to several Southwest Florida counties including Glades and Hendry last week, regional and county officials moved quickly to put in place an alternative to provide Transportation Disadvantaged (TD) rides.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, clients who used to depend on Good Wheels for rides to and from their homes to doctor’s and other appointments are asked to call MV Transportation, the company that stepped in.

MV Transportation, the nation’s largest private transit firm, has been designated as the emergency Community Transportation Coordinator, or CTC, for Glades and Hendry counties by the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) based in Bartow. Good Wheels formerly had acted in the CTC role for many years.

Marybeth Soderstrom, HRTPO transportation director, issued a statement of appreciation Thursday to all involved for working so fast to put an alternative plan in place. “Thank you to the CTD (Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged), FDOT (state Department of Transportation), Hendry County and MV Transportation for working together to ensure the critical needs are being met,” she said.

Riders in Glades and Hendry Counties are asked to call MV Transportation at 800-260-0139. Lee County riders should call LeeTran at 239-533-0300.

MV Transportation will be able to set ride appointments beginning Monday morning for clients in these counties.