Glades seeking contractor to remodel health building

MOORE HAVEN — Being in a time crunch to spend money provided through the federal CARES Act, the Glades County Board voted unanimously Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, to advertise a Request for Qualifications for a construction company that can remodel the old health department offices by the end of 2020.

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

MOORE HAVEN — The county plans to remodel old Glades County Health Department building near the corner of U.S. 27 and 10th Street in Moore Haven.

Work will be done to move some offices to that presently vacant building, which is at 998 U.S. 27, between the Glades County Chamber of Commerce and the Doyle Conner Building, in order to allow for recommended upgrades to county offices due to the requirements of social distancing and protecting employees and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Act grant money, administered through the State of Florida Department of Emergency Management, must be expended by Dec. 30.

“The BOCC had a discussion at an earlier meeting about remodeling the old County Health Department so that offices could be relocated and stretched out, giving the county the ability to get a safe social distance between employees,” explained County Attorney Richard Pringle’s report. “The BOCC directed the County Attorney to provide an RFQ.”

Any contractors with questions about this project should refer to RFQ # 05-2020 and visit the county courthouse, 500 Ave. J S.W., to contact officials no later than 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17; or, call or email County Manager Bob Jones at 863-946-6000 or bjones@myglades.com.

Formal responses to the “Request for Qualifications” are due by Thursday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m.

The county’s request states:

“The successful responder shall provide all preconstruction and construction services, including but not limited to all labor, material, equipment, permits and incidentals for the design and construction of the County Health ClinicRemodel Project located at 998 US Highway 27, Moore Haven, FL 33471. The successful responder will provide all preconstruction and construction services including design, other ‘professional services,’ preparing cost estimates, preparing/assisting with preparation of contract documents and providing other design and construction (including construction management) services related to the remodel of the County’s Health Clinic Project, including: i) hardening the structure to current hurricane standards; ii) upgrading/replacing the air conditioning system, including duct work; iii) improving the facilities and site to be fully ADA compliant; iv) installing all communications facilities, equipment and rough in wiring for all types of multimedia communications services being currently used or needed by the county administration and the county’s constitutional officers for their purposes; v) updating/improving the electric service for the structure to meet current code requirements and county needs; vii) preparing the structure for a future interior buildout; viii) providing public restroom facilities that are ADA compliant for use by the public in addition to county employees; ix) constructing a break room for county employees; and x) anticipating the future use of the structure through a future interior buildout, which includes multiple office spaces and a public waiting room/reception area at the front entrance of the structure.”