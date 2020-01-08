Glades RV resort couple opens pizza restaurant

GLADES COUNTY — After traveling around the country, selling art at festivals for 15 years, Barbara and Pete Swift have now lived at the Glades RV Resort full time for six years.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/

Barbara Swift

The infamous brother of Barb Swift, Mike Vincent, shows off one of his famously delicious pizzas fresh from the oven.

“We love this area so much that we decided to stay,” said Barb. “My brother, Mike Vincent, had a pizza restaurant 40 years ago in the Detroit area. Pete and I both worked for him. We were just kids then and never thought we would end up married. Mike set us up, planned a dinner with mutual friends and the rest is history.” In December, they opened their new restaurant, Grumpy’s Pizza Pub, located at Glades RV Resort. They even offer delivery services for residents within the park.

“Mike had really begun missing the pizza business, and dreamed of opening a full restaurant featuring his pizza. After years of talking about it we decided to go for it! There couldn’t be a more beautiful setting for our restaurant than the restaurant at the Glades RV Resort,” Barb said. “It’s right on the Caloosahatchee River. The view is breathtaking. The building is large and has a country charm. The gorgeous stained glass windows and a bar that is over 100 years old makes it extra special.”

Self-proclaimed foodies, Barb and Pete would seek out the best and most interesting places to eat during their travels, always fascinated with sampling the specialties each local restaurant had to offer. “We love to go to the famous chefs restaurants, and then try to duplicate the dishes at home,” said Barb.

“Pizza is one of our favorite foods,” she continued. “We have eaten pizza all over the country. Our pizza at Grumpy’s is a bit of all our favorites put into one. We can’t stop at just pizza, because pasta dishes go hand in hand with pizza. So at Grumpy’s, you’ll be able to choose your favorite pasta and homemade sauce from marinara, rich meat sauce, alfredo, or vodka sauce and create your own dish by adding toppings.” Grumpy’s also serves amazing dinner salads and toasted subs with all homemade ingredients. They even have wings, appetizers and delicious homemade desserts.

“If you’re looking for a little entertainment, come listen and dance with our house band County Line on Saturday nights, karaoke on Tuesday nights and special guest entertainment on other nights periodically,” she said.

Where did the name for their new business come from?

Barb giggled, “When people see our sign they almost always ask, so who’s Grumpy? Pete says it’s ME.” She says, “Pete’s a great guy, but sometimes he gets a bit grumpy. At a party last summer, Pete was frustrated while trying to fix a computer problem with this LED screen that synchronized with the music. At the party we all were trying to come up with a name for the restaurant. Pete was grumbling, and I called him Grumpy. My friends jumped in with no hesitation and claimed Grumpy’s as our name. It was unanimous! It stuck!”

Grumpy’s Pizza Pub is open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Also, every other Saturday morning, Barb, a very talented and accomplished artist, will teach beginning watercolor classes at the restaurant.

“I always have to have art in my life, either painting or cooking. It’s all creative, after all,” said Barb. “The view is inspiring and we have a lovely paver brick patio overlooking the river. Perfect for plein aire painting.”

Grumpy’s Pizza Pub is located in the Glades RV Resort at 1682 Indian Hills Drive in Glades County. Their phone number is 863-983-0555.