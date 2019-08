BELLE GLADE — Glades Region schools celebrated on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Belle Glade Marina with food, music, face painting and more. Belle Glade, South Bay, Pahokee and Canal Point residents were invited to celebrate all of the schools in the Glades Region earning a grade rating of C or better.

Face painting was included in the celebration of Glades Region schools on Aug. 9.

Music and dancing was part of the celebration for the Glades Region community on Aug. 9 at the Belle Glade Marina.