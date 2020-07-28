Glades Initiative food giveaways weekly BELLE GLADE — The Glades Initiative offers weekly food distribution to anyone in need. Those coming in cars are asked to line up beside the office for drive-through pick-up on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Both drivers and walkers will receive food bags on a first-come-first-serve basis. This takes place every Wednesday at the same time, at the Glades Initiative, 141 S.E. Avenue C, Belle Glade, 33430. Anyone who has questions may call them at 561-996-3310.

