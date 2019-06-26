Glades firefighter no longer employed after rain complaint

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County Public Safety Director Bob Jones said Tuesday that a county firefighter who recorded a Snapchat video in which he complains about responding to an accident during a rainstorm is no longer employed by Glades County.

Robert “Bobby” Sarazen, a LaBelle resident, had filed a complaint with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office saying he was receiving death threats after the clip was publicized by a Fort Myers TV station when he posted it Monday, June 17. According to the ABC-7 report, a viewer had sent the station the Snapchat video, in which the firefighter sounds angry about rescuing someone in the rain. “Why do we have to go out in the rain?” you hear someone ask with an expletive in the video, the station reported.

A man who said he is a family friend of the people involved in the traffic crash told the station that he’d seen the video on Snapchat and was upset by it.

ABC-7 asked Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden about Mr. Sarazen’s complaint, and he said he couldn’t help him “because there’s no immediate threat.”

“The sad reality is when you make your own bed sometimes you have to lie in it,” Sheriff Whidden was quoted as saying.