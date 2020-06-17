Glades Electric extends temporary suspension of disconnections

MOORE HAVEN — Glades Electric Cooperative is extending the temporary suspension of disconnections and waiving of late payment penalties until Monday, July 13. As Florida reopens, GEC anticipates this will be our final extension of the disconnect suspension period. However, they understand some members are still affected by COVID-19 financial hardships. Members are encouraged to contact GEC to establish a payment arrangement if they will be unable to pay their past due balances in full before July 13.

For those facing extraordinary financial hardships due to COVID-19, the Glades Electric Charitable Trust continues to accept emergency applications for members in need of assistance. Applications can be found at gladeselectric.com/community/operation-round-up. The Glades Electric Charitable Trust is funded with donations by members choosing to round up their monthly bill to the nearest dollar.

Glades Electric member service representatives can also direct members to additional resources for financial assistance. Member service representatives are available by calling 863-946-6200 or visiting our Moore Haven or Lake Placid offices Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Glades Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit electric utility cooperative established in Moore Haven in 1945, serving over 16,000 accounts in Glades, Hendry, Highlands and Okeechobee counties.