Glades Electric extends suspension of disconnections

On April 30, the Glades Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees voted to extend the temporary suspension of disconnections and waiving of late payment penalties until May 17, out of concern for their members facing financial hardships due to COVID-19. Glades Electric understands the power bill is just a small component of a family’s monthly finances, but they hope knowing the lights will remain on will provide members some peace of mind in these difficult times.

Glades Electric does encourage members to pay what they can toward their bill to avoid having a large amount due at the end of the relief period. They also recommend that members use their SmartHub app to watch their daily use as more time at home will lead to higher consumption. Visit the website at www.gladeselectric.com for energy saving tips to help reduce energy use, especially as warmer weather is now here.