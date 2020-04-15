Glades Electric Cooperative extends temporary suspension of disconnections

MOORE HAVEN — Due to the prolonged financial impact of the COVID-19 on many of our members, Glades Electric Cooperative is extending the temporary suspension of disconnections and waiving late payment penalties until April 30.

Knowing that some members are facing a sudden disruption of income with many businesses having temporarily closed or reduced operations, we want members to rest assured their power will remain on as we continue to focus on our purpose of delivering safe, reliable, affordable power to our members.

We encourage members to monitor energy use with our SmartHub app and continue to make payments as frequently as possible to avoid a large amount due in the future. Current amounts due and future energy bills will be owed. At any time, payments can be made toward amounts due via our website, with the SmartHub app, or by calling 844-201-7203.

For the health of our members and employees, office lobbies remain closed at this time. Our Moore Haven office drive-thru is open during normal business hours to serve members needing to conduct business in person.

We continue to evaluate the situation daily and adjust our operations as needed to adapt to the challenges of the circumstances facing everyone in these unprecedented and uncertain times.

Glades Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit electric utility cooperative established in Moore Haven, Florida in 1945 serving over 16,000 accounts in Glades, Hendry, Highlands, and Okeechobee counties.