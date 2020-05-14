Glades Electric Cooperative extends temporary suspension of disconnections until June 15

MOORE HAVEN, Florida – Glades Electric Cooperative has extended the temporary suspension of disconnections and waiving of late payment penalties until Monday, June 15. “The gradual reopening of local businesses is encouraging. However, we realize many members are not yet back to work and need more time to pay their balances in full. Members are encouraged to make payments toward outstanding balances throughout this relief period to avoid a large amount due when disconnections resume,” stated a press release from Glades Electric.

Glades Electric lobbies will remain closed for the month of May. However, the Moore Haven drive-thru is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Crews continue to practice social distancing, and members are asked to refrain from approaching field personnel at work, for the health of members and employees as well as to avoid distractions for their safety.

For those facing extraordinary financial hardships due to COVID-19, the Glades Electric Charitable Trust is accepting emergency applications for members in need of assistance. Applications can be found at gladeselectric.com/community/operation-round-up. The Glades Electric Charitable Trust is funded with donations by members choosing to round up their monthly bill to the nearest dollar. It is Neighbors Helping Neighbors in action.

As the “new normal” begins to take shape, Glades Electric Cooperative remains committed to continuing to provide members safe, reliable, affordable power with exceptional service.

Glades Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit electric utility cooperative established in Moore Haven, Florida in 1945 serving over 16,000 accounts in Glades, Hendry, Highlands, and Okeechobee counties.