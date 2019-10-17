Glades County Woman’s Club hosts BBQ Rib Competition on Oct. 19

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Woman’s Club will host a Grilling and Chilling event on Saturday, Oct. 19, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month. This event is a BBQ Rib Competition. Proceeds provide mammograms and help with community projects.

Events schedule is as follows:

• 7 a.m. — Rib cook off begins.

• 7:30 a.m. — Register for walk for breast cancer.

• 8 a.m. — Start the walk for breast cancer.

• 8:30 a.m. — Biscuits and gravy will be served.

• Noon — Rib dinners served with baked beans, coleslaw, roll and a water.

• 12:30 p.m. — Rib cook off and the corn hole raffle winners will be announced.

For information or registration forms for the BBQ Rib Competition visit the Glades County Woman’s Club on Facebook.

For information to become a sponsor or a participant, call the marina at 863-227-2452 or Ruby at 863-233-8901.