Glades County Woman’s Club hosts a tea party

Jan 15th, 2020 · by · Comments:
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Members show off the winning decorated table.

MOORE HAVEN — All members and their guests look forward to the Glades County Woman’s Club’s annual tea party/brunch, and this year’s proved to be a really fun one. Three teams competed for the best decorated table. One table even featured edible tea cups. Jenny Allen’s team won this competition, and the prize was, of course, a trophy … all of 3 inches high.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Ladies in the hat competition, from left to right, are: Deona Campos, Bobbi Brown, Trish Coleman, Marina Langdale, Darla O’Donnell and Amanda McCrory.

Following brunch, guest Mary Adkins informed the club that a “quarter auction” is being planned, and how it could benefit the club.

President Marina Langdale reminded the group of the Cane Grinding Festival in Ortona on Feb. 1, and announced she needs volunteers for wildlife conservation, and also for working the gate at the Chalo Nitka festival on March 7.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Jenny Allen presenting trophy for winning table to Amanda McCrory.

This fun party closed with a hat competition, which was won by Darla O’Donnell, who clearly used all sorts of flowers, twigs and leaves to decorate hers.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Jenny Allen presents a prize to Darla O’Donnell.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church. To join this very active service club, a prospective member must be sponsored by an active club member. Her application is then presented to the membership committee, and if they approve it, it’s then voted on by the executive board. Initiation of new members is by an active or past member, at a date and place chosen by the president. Any member can secure an application to be filled out by the lady she wants to sponsor.

