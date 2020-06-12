Glades County woman dies in one-vehicle crash Thursday in Dundee

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/PCSO

DUNDEE — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated the June 11 one-vehicle crash in Dundee involving Janet Brizius of Moore Haven.

DUNDEE — A Polk County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that a 72-year-old woman from Glades County died Thursday, June 11, after being involved in a one-vehicle crash in Dundee.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Janet Brizius of Moore Haven.

At about 6:15 p.m., the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding the crash on U.S. 27 near the intersection of Dundee Road.

Brizius had been traveling south on U.S. 27 in a bronze 2018 Ford Eco Sport.

Witnesses told traffic homicide investigators that Ms. Brizius’s vehicle drove across the median and northbound lanes, and then off of the east side of the roadway. Her vehicle came to a stop after striking a utility pole.

Upon seeing the crash, witnesses removed Brizius from the vehicle and began administering aid until deputies and Polk Fire Rescue arrived. The woman was transported to AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

It was reported that Ms. Brizius had been wearing a seat belt, and did not appear to suffer any trauma from the crash.

It was reported at the early stage of the investigation that it was believed Ms. Brizius may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Florida Department of Transportation assisted with rerouting traffic around the area of roadway that was closed for approximately two hours.