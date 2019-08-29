Glades County will have sandbags available Aug. 30 MOORE HAVEN — Now is the time to put your plans into place, and prepare your kits to include: one gallon of water – per person per day, non-perishable foods, flashlights, batteries and cash. Sandbags will be available Friday, Aug. 30, at the Glades County Emergency Management located at 1097 Health Park Drive in Moore Haven. The time those bags will be delivered has not been set.

