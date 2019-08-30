Glades County voluntary evacuations begin

GLADES COUNTY — Voluntary evacuations will be starting at 5 p.m. tonight, Friday, Aug. 30, for any low lying ares, mobile home parks, and RV parks for the following communities: Moore Haven, Palm Dale, Lakeport, Washington Park, Buckhead Ridge, and Uncle Joe’s Fish Camp.

Shelter locations have been identified, however, the timing for opening shelters has not been determined. If you plan on coming to a shelter please bring bedding, hygiene products, water, medications, nonperishable food, and any dietary food items for a minimum of three days.

Sandbags are still available at the EOC, 1097 Health Park Drive, in Moore Haven. They are pre-bagged and ready to be located.