Glades County Summer Camp creates good memories

GLADES COUNTY — As Glades County students settle into their classrooms and back to school routines, many fond memories are shared of summer fun at the Glades County Summer Camp.

Glades County Summer Camp was supervised by Stefanie Garrett, Carly Metzger, Elizabeth Devine and Rashondra Croskey, who provided an endless array of fun activities for up to 37 kids in July. Eric Simmons provided Glades County Schools’ bus transportation to exciting adventures such as the LaBelle Bee Company, the Florida Science Museum, the Shell Factory, and Chuck E. Cheese. Followed by the School Resource Officers Sergeant Donnie Watts and Deputy Victor Alvarez, the bus took the kids to explore many interesting areas of our region to have fun and learn about everything from alligators at Gatorama, to canine units at the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. the Glades County Sheriff’s Office and the Glades County Courthouse also provided informative tours. Campers had exposure to swimming lessons at the Okeechobee Sports Complex, where it was discovered that only a small percentage of the campers knew how to swim!

Candace Taylor (parent) stated, “Summer Camp provided my son so many different opportunities for learning, exploring, and fun! He would come home so excited to tell me about his day and his new friends. He got to do so much more this summer than we would have been able to give him without it. We are grateful to everyone from the sponsors to the wonderful women who ran it day to day!”

“My two boys loved Glades Camp as they traveled somewhere differently every day. They loved asking me where they were going each day. I loved hearing how their day went as I picked them up. I was glad that they were able to experience different activities that I could not have provided. FWC, and the local sheriff’s departments were some of my children’s favorites. Super thankful that my children were able to have a fun summer, especially for working parents,” said parent Amy Honnerlaw.

The Glades Education Foundation would like to thank the Glades County Board of Commissioners, the Moore Haven City Council, Lykes Brothers and the H. E. Hill Foundation for financial support of the Glades County Summer Camp. Thank you, too, Glades County Youth Livestock, Glades County 4-H and the Glades County Sheriff’s Office for providing matching T-shirts to the campers. Moore Haven City Councilma Jake Eighner and City Manager David Miller also provided a fabulous cookout for the campers.

The Glades Education Foundation, fiscal agent for the summer camp, would like to see the Glades Summer Camp continue year after year. As more campers take advantage of this enriching camp, costs continue to rise and more donations will be needed to continue to fund the camp. “Thank you so much. All my children liked the trips they gone (sic) on. I thank you with all my heart,” said Maria Ortiz Trujillo. Her gratitude, as well as the gratitude of the community, speaks volumes.