Glades County Sheriff David Hardin launches security app

GLADES COUNTY — Sheriff David Hardin is urging residents to download the free Florida See Something, Say Something (Florida See Say) mobile app to report suspicious activity. The app allows citizens to report suspicious activity related to terrorism. Citizens can also access educational materials and videos to learn what is suspicious and how to stay safe.

Sheriff Hardin said, “Historically, following a terrorist attack, at least one person has seen suspicious behavior by a suspect. And we know that when this information is reported, we stand a better chance of preventing or minimizing an attack. One person who submits one tip can save countless lives.”

When a new user opens the app for the first time, it automatically detects the closest law enforcement agency via the phone’s location settings. If a user does not have location settings enabled, the app prompts the user to enter their city, county or zip code. Once a user submits a tip, it is automatically sent to the local law enforcement agency.

GCSO has partnered with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the New York Transit Authority (NYTA) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to develop the nation’s first “If You See Something, Say Something” app. Prior to the release of the app, the public could only report suspicious activity online from the “If You See Something, Say Something” toolkit or by calling 855-FLASAFE. With the new Florida See Say app, citizens have an even more convenient reporting option.

To download the app, search “Florida See Say” in your phone’s app store (Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for Apple users). For more information or to access educational materials, go to flseesay.org.

When it comes to suspicious activity, remember: it’s not a particular type of person, it’s a behavior.

For example, something suspicious could be a vehicle parked in an odd location for an extended period of time, a package left unattended, or individuals dressed in unseasonable bulky clothing. Businesses should always report the acquisition of unusual quantities of things like cellphones, remote toy controllers, fuel, chemicals, timers, or anything that seems out of place.