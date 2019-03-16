Glades County Road Watch Report

Mar 16th, 2019 · by · Comments:

GLADES COUNTY

S.R 80. from Birchwood Drive to Collingswood Boulevard: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting.  Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

S.R. 78 from Buckhead Ridge to just west of the Kissimmee River: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be repairing guardrails near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

S.R. 78 from U.S. 27 to the Okeechobee County line: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie