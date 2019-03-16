Glades County Road Watch Report

GLADES COUNTY

S.R 80. from Birchwood Drive to Collingswood Boulevard: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

S.R. 78 from Buckhead Ridge to just west of the Kissimmee River: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be repairing guardrails near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

S.R. 78 from U.S. 27 to the Okeechobee County line: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.