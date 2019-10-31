Glades County Road Watch Report for week of Nov. 3

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones. Travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state. Roadwork planned this week includes the following:

U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of State Road 78: Construction project: Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway on U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78 in Moore Haven. Additional work includes improving the drainage, sidewalks and road shoulders, and installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markings, and water and sewer lines along U.S. 27. Work also includes replacing traffic signals at Sixth Street and 10th Street and adding new street lights at 10th Street and S.R. 78 intersections. Motorists should expect periodic nighttime and daytime lane closures on U.S. 27 during construction.

• Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on U.S. 27 eastbound and westbound from S.R. 78 to Fifth Street. Crews are installing lighting and working on drainage on both the westbound and eastbound side of U.S. 27.

• Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on U.S. 27 eastbound and westbound from S.R. 78 to Western Drive. Crews are installing water lines on the westbound side of U.S. 27 and grading on the eastbound side.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.