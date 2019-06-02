Glades County Road Watch report for week of June 2 GLADES COUNTY — State Road 25 over U.S. 27: Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect the outside northbound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 7 while crews perform maintenance on the bridge, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

