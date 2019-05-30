Glades County Road Watch

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• S.R. 25 over U.S. 27: (Maintenance contract project) Motorists should expect the outside northbound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 7 while crews perform maintenance on the bridge, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.