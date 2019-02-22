Glades County Road Watch

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• SR 80 from Birchwood Drive to Collingswood Boulevard: (Maintenance permit project) Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

• SR 78 from Buckhead Ridge to just west of the Kissimmee River: (Maintenance permit project) Crews will be repairing guardrails near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

• SR 78 from US 27 to the Okeechobee County line: (Maintenance permit project) Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.