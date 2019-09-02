Glades County provides transportation to hurricane shelter MOORE HAVEN – Transportation to the West Glades Shelter, 2586 State Highway 731, will be provided on Monday, Sept. 2 from the following locations: • Buckhead Ridge Homeowners Association, 682 SR 78, pickup time 10 – 10:30 a.m. • Lakeport Maple Grove, 12777 E. State Road 78, 10:45-11:15 a.m.

• Washington Park Homeowners Building, 1182 Gamble Street, Moore Haven, 10-10:30 a.m.

• Doyle Conner Building 900 US 27, Moore Haven, pickup 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.