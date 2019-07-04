Glades County Property Appraiser News

New field appraiser in Glades County

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Pictured from left to right are: Chief Deputy Property Appraiser Marina Lang-

dale; Property Appraiser Lorie Ward; Senior Field Appraiser Ragen Mathis; and Field Appraiser Josie Boix.

I am very pleased to announce that Josie Boix has recently joined us as a field appraiser.

Josie was previously employed by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and we are very excited to have her as a part of our team!

You will have the opportunity to meet Josie sometime in the future because, as you might know, we are required by Florida law to visit all property in Glades County at least once every five years to bring appraisals up to date.

Please keep in mind that our vehicles are clearly marked “Glades County Property Appraiser,” and both field appraisers wear shirts that identify them, along with a county-issued photo identification card. If you have any questions about the visit, I encourage you to call, email or stop by for an office visit.

It is a pleasure to work for you.