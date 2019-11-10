Glades County motorcycle crash claims two lives

GLADES COUNTY  — A two motorcycle crash in Glades County claimed two lives Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Steve Nunes, Jr., 26, of Saginaw, Texas was driving a 2017 Ducati motorcycle.

Fabio Ramos, 29, of Cape Coral was driving a 2017 BMW motorcycle.

Both motorcyclists were eastbound on Loblolly Bay Road at 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, according to the FHP report. The Ducati was in front of the BMW. The Ducati driver made an improper U-turn in the direct path of the other motorcycle, the report explains. As a result, the front of the BMW motorcycle impacted the left side of the Ducati.

After impact, the Ducati came to final rest within the westbound lane, facing west. The BMW motorcycle came to final rest on the north shoulder among the tree line, facing west. Both motorcyclists were separated from their motorcycles, according to the report.

Mr. Nunes was not wearing a helmet, according to the FHP report. Mr. Ramos was wearing a helmet. Both died at the scene.

