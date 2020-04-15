Glades County has burn ban

MOORE HAVEN – Glades County has joined the list of South Florida counties now under burn bans.

The Glades County Board of County Commissioners has determined emergency conditions exist in Glades County, which warrants the banning of all outdoor burning as a result of extreme drought and other weather conditions.

The suspended/banned outdoor burning includes burning yard waste, the private use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers, and the use of any other outdoor ignition source.

This burn ban is in effect until canceled by the Glades County Board of County Commissioners.

Residents are allowed to barbecue in a grill or container. Please be aware of your surroundings and environmental factors (wind, dry ground, brush, etc.) and use caution at all times.

This ban does not affect fires authorized and permitted by the Florida Forest Service. The Florida Forest Service number for burn permits is 863-467-3221.

For more information, call Glades County Public Safety at 863-946-0566.

Okeechobee County, Hendry County, Palm Beach County, Highlands County, St. Lucie County and Collier County are also under burn bans.