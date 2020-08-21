Glades County family happy to be homeschooling

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Beau is doing a “Big Book Read-Aloud” in the morning session.

GLADES COUNTY — Guy and Sydney Roper of Muse have been homeschooling their six children, ages 13, 11, 7, 5, 4 and 2, from the start.

They currently have one high schooler, one middle schooler, a second grader, one kindergarten student and one pre-k “while the youngest is just along for the ride.”

“We felt blessed to have homeschooled from the start, but we were no longer meeting with our homeschool group weekly,” Sydney said.

The Ropers do not use distance learning or any state-run online programs. They have used some course support online for Latin and occasionally algebra work.

“We use real books, notebooking and journaling as our primary homeschool methodology. We limit screen time with the exception of typing essays and Latin videos,” Sydney said.

Schooling the five eldest children this year, Sydney had to shift around the day so that she can have one-on-one instruction with each level.

For the 2020-21 school year, the Ropers plan to continue to homeschool.

Sydney choose this option because “my teacher-to-student ratio is fantastic. I have the ability to tailor my children’s curriculum to their learning styles, needs and interests. Any struggles can be met with a slower pace, change of material, or other methodology as we might need. Children who excel can work at a faster pace and beyond grade level. Homeschooling meets our educational philosophy- and we have seen our children flourish.”

The Roper children have an informed viewpoint of the current world events. They also have a healthy understanding of safety, policy and perspective. If they have had any concerns about situations that arose, the family came together and discussed them openly. Although their homeschool group is meeting, the Ropers have opted as a family to not meet the group at this time but will reconsider at mid-year.

“I wish parents knew there are more options than just using the distance learning offerings,” Sydney said.