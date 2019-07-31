Glades County Courthouse to get a makeover

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Board of Commissioners approved several upgrades Monday night, July 22, for the entire second floor of the county courthouse.

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

Several upgrades were approved for the entire second floor of the county courthouse at the regular night meeting of the Glades County Board of County Commission on July 22.

New carpeting will be placed in the courtroom and the county commission chamber, and the second floor interior will be painted.

Acting County Manager Bob Jones told the commissioners that Court Administrator Dawn Oliver had asked several months ago for the carpeting to be replaced in the courtroom, including the balcony.

Foster’s Painting and Waterproofing of Lake Placid won the contract for painting with a quote of $15,650. For the carpeting, Jeanette’s Interiors of Okeechobee was awarded the contract on its quote of $26,315.

The total cost of $41,965 will be paid out of the county’s $30 court surcharge fund.

The painting project will include the property appraiser’s office, probation office, hallways, lounge, bathrooms, courtroom, holding cells, commission chamber and courtroom ceiling; but not the library, closets nor unpainted doors.

Mr. Jones said county staff would remove all the seating in the courtroom and chamber after each is painted, prior to installation of the carpeting, and then reinstall it.

Ms. Oliver made another request also, Mr. Jones said — that the county buy a new smart TV for the commission chamber, which is where the courts assemble juries for trials. Part of the jury pools’ experience includes a video welcome from the judge and information about what happens if they are named to a jury.

After some discussion about placing the new TV set and moving their current ones that are in use, the commissioners seemed to lean toward possibly getting two or three rather than one wide-screen, and asked Mr. Jones to see what he could work out with the court.

Commissioners directed him by consensus to check on other possibilities and report back to them, declining to approve the quote presented for just under $1,187, which would buy a 75-inch Samsung smart TV at $999 and a wall mount at $110.