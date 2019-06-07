Glades Boys & Girls Club dance team wins

BELLE GLADE — On Saturday, May 18, four teams of step dancers from three Boys & Girls Clubs in the Glades Area traveled to Jacksonville to compete in the Regional Championship of the 2019 National Step League Competition.

Gove Elementary’s Intimidating Pretty Girls team performed their ‘Nightmare’- themed step routine and won over the judges. They brought home first place in the elementary age division qualifying them to proceed to the National Championship, taking place June 22 in Atlanta’s historic Morehouse College.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Gove Elementary School team holds the first place trophy at the regional step competition.

“We were really impressed with all four of the Boys & Girls Clubs teams from Palm Beach County,” said Adam Barnes, CEO of the National Step League. “Their routines were dynamic and engaging and they displayed the highest level of sportsmanship.”

The other local Boys & Girls Clubs that competed were Rosenwald Elementary and the Smith & Moore Family Teen Center.

“Congratulations to Gove Elementary and all our Glades area members as well as the staff, who routinely go above and beyond to support excellence in our clubs,” said Jaene Miranda, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

Hundreds of teams from around the nation begin their journey to the national competition at their state qualifier. Then they move on to the regional qualifier and finally to compete for the coveted Nationally Ranked Designation as well as $25,000 in scholarship awards.