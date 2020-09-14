Girls Scouts offers virtual taste of programs

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — As families grapple with the uncertainty surrounding the new school year, the local Girl Scout council is reassuring parents that Girl Scouting is alive and well, with fun, learning and safety in mind.

Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida is offering dozens of free virtual programs now through December.

To introduce girls and their families to their programs, Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida is offering dozens of free virtual programs now through December. Programs include Experience Girl Scouts, an interactive series featuring fun and educational activities for girls in grades K-5; an imaginative Animal Dance Party and hands-on Robot Building Party for girls in grades K-3; virtual series exploring a variety of topics for girls in grades K through first, second through third, and fourth through fifth; and two series just for Kindergartners, Make New Friends and Daisy Launch.

Parents and caregivers are also invited to participate in one of the Discover Girl Scouts virtual open houses to learn more about the powerful impact of Girl Scouting. Girl Scouts is open to all girls in grades K-12, with program scholarships available to those in need.

For the safety of their members, volunteers and staff, the council suspended in-person activities in March, quickly pivoting to online program alternatives. Council officials recently announced that in-person troop meetings and programs have resumed, following recommended social distancing and safety guidelines from the CDC and Girl Scouts of the USA.

“I can’t wait to see my Girl Scout sisters again,” said Aaliyah, a forth-grader from Sarasota. “I miss all the fun we have, and the stuff we learn, and getting to do community service projects.”

To register or learn more about the free virtual programs, Girl Scout membership, financial assistance or volunteer opportunities, visit www.gsgcf.org, or call 800-232-4475.

About Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Inc.: Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. Our mission: to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida is chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA and serves girls in grades K-12 across ten counties, including Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Glades, Lee, Hendry and Collier. To volunteer, join, donate or learn more, visit www.gsgcf.org.