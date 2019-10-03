Get ready for the Halloween Extravaganza; October is busy with lots of events

Fish fry scheduled: The Pregnancy Center of Okeechobee will host a fish fry on Friday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Flagler Park #3, 55 S.E. Third Ave. Menu will include fried fish, hush puppies, cole slaw, cheese grits, and a cookie. Delivery will be available for orders of five or more. For more information, please call 863-467-8748.

GFWC to host meeting

OKEECHOBEE — The GFWC Okeechobee Junior Woman’s Club is hosting its meeting on Friday, Oct. 4, at Mira Realty, 104 S.W. Third Ave. at 7 p.m. Bring a bag of any type of candy and help stuff goodie bags for the next “random act of kindness.” Everyone is welcome to come.

The Shrine hosts catfish dinner

OKEECHOBEE — The Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., will have a fried catfish dinner at the Oasis Lounge on Friday, Oct. 4. Cost of dinner is $8 per person and the meal will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along with chicken wings and other bar foods from the kitchen. Enjoy live music from 6 to 9 p.m. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, enjoy a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. with live music on stage. This is a smoke-free environment. This event is open to the public. For information, call 863-763-3378.

SKYWARN spotter class set

OKEECHOBEE — A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St. Preregistration is required. To register or information visit, skywarn-okeechobee-basic-100519.eventbrite.com.; or contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.

Health Fair scheduled Oct. 5

OKEECHOBEE — Our Village Okeechobee, 1703 S.W. Second Ave., will hold a Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, call Leah at 863-692-8718.

VFW Post 9528 hosts events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: On Friday, Oct. 4, the post will serve dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes boneless ribeye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, and potatoes cooked several different ways. Music by Crystal is from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 5, the VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m.

Have your pets blessed

OKEECHOBEE — The Church of Our Saviour, 200 N.W. Third St., will host a blessing of the animals on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bring your pets to be blessed by Father Jim.

High School rodeo to be held

OKEECHOBEE — Come out and support the cowboys and cowgirls of Okeechobee at the Florida High School Rodeo at the Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710. On Friday, Oct. 4, it begins at 2 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 5, it begins at 9 a.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 6, it begins at 9:30 a.m. There is no charge for the public to attend and a concession stand will be open.

Amvets to host bingo

OKEECHOBEE — Amvets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E., #6, will host quarter bingo on Friday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 6 and Tuesday, Oct. 8, there will be five-card bingo from 2 to 4 p.m., open to members and guests.

Moose Lodge to host events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lode 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Friday, Oct. 4, the kitchen is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 5, dinner starts at 5 p.m. with music by Lisa Riley from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 6, breakfast is from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Legion 64 to host events

OKEECHOBEE — American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host the following events: Friday, Oct. 4, wear red to get registered for a free dinner for two. A karaoke/fish fry dinner is from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by D&K Karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 5, there will be tournament style euchre. It’s also college game day. Get strawberry daiquiris for $3 and $9 buckets of domestic beer all day. Sunday, Oct. 6, is NASCAR at Dover Speedway. Get wing specials and $1 drafts. Bingo is at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen is open too. On Monday, Oct. 7, there will be five-card bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, is meeting day. Legionaries/E-board is at 6 p.m. and auxiliary is at 6 p.m. There will be $1.50 bloody marys and food available all day.

Elks to host events and meals

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Elks Lodge, 131 N.W. 36th St., will host quarter bingo on Monday, Oct. 7, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. A pork-chop dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Cost for dinner is just $8. Wednesday, Oct. 9, is Dollar Day and you can purchase hamburgers and fries for $1 each all day. Lodge hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Be advised, this is a smoke-free facility.

Library friends to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Friends of the Library of Okeechobee will host their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 4:30 p.m. at the library, 206 S.W. 16th St. The annual meeting and programs for the year will be discussed.

Barrel racing to be held

OKEECHOBEE — Fast & Furious Barrel Racing is Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710. Exhibition run is at 5 p.m. and Open run is at 7 p.m. Youth follows the Open. Double Down Barrel Racing will begin Friday, Oct. 11. Exhibition run starts at 5 p.m. and Open run starts at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 12, exhibition runs starts at 9 a.m. and Open run starts at 2 p.m. There is no charge for the public to attend and a concession stand will be open.

Church holds yard sale

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Church of God, 301 N.E. Fourth Ave., will have an indoor yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Moose Lodge hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Saturday, Oct. 5, there will be a pork chop dinner at 5 p.m. with music by Lisa from 6 to 9 p.m. On Monday, Oct. 7, the kitchen is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and nine-ball pool league starts at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, kitchen is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m., five-card bingo is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and eight-ball pool league starts at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 10, legion bingo is at noon. On Friday, Oct. 11, the kitchen is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 12, there will be taco salad at 5 p.m. with music by Double D from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 13, breakfast is from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Benefit to be held

OKEECHOBEE — American Legion Post 64, 501 Second St., will hold a Quarters for a Cause to benefit Jesse Leonard on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Events includes a 50/50 raffle. An inexpensive dinner will be available for purchase as well as chips, sodas, and bottled water. Proceeds will help Jesse get a prosthetic leg. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation, call Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

Keith Bass performs

OKEECHOBEE — Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express will perform at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. Cost is a donation of $10 person with children 12 and under free with paid adult. Concessions will be available. For information, call 863-763-3378.

Cooking club to host sale

OKEECHOBEE — There will be a fundraiser yard sale for the Osceola Middle School Cooking Club on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. to noon at the bus loop at OMS, 825 S.W. 28th St. If you are interested in selling, please contact Jonathan Schrock at Jonathan.schrock@okee.k12.us.

VFW hosts fishing tournament

OKEECHOBEE — VFW Post 10539, will host a fishing tournament and craft show at Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W., on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a kid’s tournament, face painting, live music, a live auction and BBQ! Cost is $150 per two-person boat. Contact Willis at 772-473-1041 for more information. Anyone interested in obtaining a table, please contact Rhonda at 863-532-1557 to reserve your spot. The proceeds from the table rentals will benefit area veterans.

NHBA barrel racing set

OKEECHOBEE — NBHA District 3 and 5 Barrel Racing will begin on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710. Exhibition starts at 5 p.m. and barrel race starts at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 19, Exhibition starts at 10 a.m. and barrel race starts at 1 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 20, Exhibition starts at 9 a.m. and barrel race starts at 11:30 a.m. There is no charge for the public and a concession stand will be open.

Candlelight vigil set

OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, Oct. 24, communities across the nation will join in the NOPE Task Force in hosting the 10th Annual NOPE Candlelight Vigil in memory of those lost to and those suffering from substance abuse. Please join the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and the Okeechobee County Substance Abuse Coalition at the Okeechobee County Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98 N., at 6:30 p.m. for the vigil.

Livestock ethics class to be held

OKEECHOBEE — A Livestock Ethics class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 a.m. at the Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710. Livestock Ethics training is mandatory for any youth exhibitor showing a livestock project at the Florida State Fair as well as many county fairs, including the Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show, held during March in conjunction with the Okeechobee County Fair. The Youth Livestock Show Ethics and Animal Care Workshop is designed to certify students to meet the mandatory certification requirements that will be in effect for the 2020 Florida State Fair. Certification is valid for a three-year period.

Take a walk with Martha’s House

OKEECHOBEE — Enjoy a free lunch, raise awareness and educate others in this event with Martha’s House. Take a walk and understand the journey of domestic violence. This event is on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Flagler Park.

Bass art exhibit opens

OKEECHOBEE — Park Street Gallery, 513 S.W. Park St., is hosting an exhibit of the artwork of Basinger resident Theda Bass. The exhibit will run from now to Oct. 29. The gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This free exhibit is open to the public.

Attend a Halloween Extravaganza

OKEECHOBEE — A Halloween Extravaganza will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710, from 6 to 9 p.m. Event includes a hayride in the circle, photo booth, costume contests for ages 0-15 and a Best Booth award. Candy will be distributed throughout the evening.

Salute to veterans scheduled

MOORE HAVEN — Reserve by Nov. 1 for the ninth annual Glades Salute to Veterans which will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Doyle Conner Center, 900 N. U.S. 27. Opening ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. with presentation of colors. There will be patriotic music during a catered buffet dinner, and a ceremony of special recognition to our U.S. Military Veterans of all branches. The event/dinner is free to all veterans. A $20 donation will be accepted from non-veteran guests and tickets for dinner must be reserved by Nov. 1. For more information, call 863-612-0806 or email gladesrepublicans@gmail.com. For tickets, call 863-675-8850.

