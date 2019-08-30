Gas station updates

OKEECHOBEE — The following is a list of gas stations that still have gas.

Last report was at 10:06 a.m.

This list will be altered/updated throughout the day. Any store listed to have gas is subject to change. Understand that by the time you arrive, these stores may have run out of gas.

Currently have gas:

• Race Trac, 1596 S.R. 70 – reported 6800 gallons at 10 a.m.

• Marathon (Fast Break), 1505 S.R. 78

• Shell Station, Treasure Island, 3609 U.S. 441 – Premium only, expecting delivery tonight

• Marathon, 3993 S.R. 710 – Premium and diesel

• Circle K, 3761 U.S. 441 N. – Regular only

• Marathon, 118 S. Parrott Ave.

• Shell, 1865 S.R. 70

• Sunoco, Buckhead Ridge, 1033 Hunter Road – Regular only

Expecting deliveries:

These stores reported expecting deliveries today but exact delivery times are unknown.

• Marathon, 15A, 8605 U.S. 441 S.E.

• Bill’s Mini Mart, 3007 S.R. 70