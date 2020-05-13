FWC online meeting May 14 open to the public

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet online Thursday, May 14, beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting originally scheduled to be held in Miami will now be held online due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) social distancing guidelines. This meeting is being held by communications media technology, specifically using Adobe Connect with a telephone conference line for accepting public comment during the meeting. This meeting is being held by communications media technology, specifically using Adobe Connect with a telephone conference line for accepting public comment during the meeting. The Florida Channel will be broadcasting live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org and participants watching from the Florida channel can utilize the telephone conference line to call in for public comment.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input. The commission welcomes public input regarding agenda items requiring action. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to a topic or speaker, including time donation to other speakers. Because this meeting is being held by video conference and a telephone conference line, the commission is presenting a reduced agenda and is limiting public comment to one hour per agenda item. Public comment will be taken by telephone conference line on a first call/first serve basis.

For the full May 14 agenda, links to background reports and ways to participate, go to MyFWC.com/about/commission/commission-meetings, or MyFWC.com/About and click on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.”

Updates will be provided at MyFWC.com.