Fundraising block party to honor Julian Keen

LABELLE — In honor of their seven years in business, the owners of Two Peas Cafe will be holding a Block Party Fundraiser in memory of local hometown hero, FWC Officer Julian Keen, Jr. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 870 W. Hickpochee Ave., Ste 500 in LaBelle. All of the money collected during the anniversary celebration will be donated to the Julian Keen Memorial Scholarship Fund.

They recently received a check in the mail with a note: “This donation is being made in memory of my mom, Mary Ruth Ash. She grew up in LaBelle and called it her home. She would be proud of her hometown and of this young man.”

They’ve also received a variety of different auction items for both online bidding and in-person at the event. Debbie Klemmer and Vicki Reynolds, best friends and owners of Two Peas Cafe, invite everyone to donate items for auction and to attend the event.

Reynolds, also explained, “Julian was all about serving and protecting our community, so we are asking that everyone attending this event follow CDC guidelines of social distancing. As per the guidelines, we encourage wearing a face mask.”

To find out more about the event and items available for auction click on their event link here: facebook.com/events/s/two-peas-cafe-birthday-block-p/919325591813062/?ti=icl