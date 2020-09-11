Friends of the Park to meet Tuesday; splash pad planned at sports complex

OKEECHOBEE — Do you want to help design a splash pad? Do you want to make sure the county has enough ball fields? Do you want to help with a new playground? Please consider becoming a Friend of the Parks!

The Okeechobee Parks and Recreation Department has been doing some pretty amazing things this past year. They are planning for even bigger and better things next year and need citizens’ help and input.

The Okeechobee Friends of the Parks informational meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Okeechobee County Civic Center on U.S. 98 (across from the airport). They will be social distancing but can provide a virtual meeting link if requested.

They will discuss some of upcoming projects (including a SPLASH PAD!) and goals for the coming year.

Please RSVP at 863-763-6950. If you can’t make that date but still want to be involved, please them know.