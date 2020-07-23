Friends of the Palm Beach County Library System receives PBSO grant

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Friends of the Palm Beach County Library System has received a $25,000 grant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) Law Enforcement Trust Fund. The grant will finance a program that provides books to inmates at the Main and West County Detention Centers.

With the aid of the Law Enforcement Trust Fund grant, library staff will continue the program of curating educational, vocational and fiction titles for Palm Beach County inmates at the two detention centers. This practice has been shown to increase the effectiveness of rehabilitation in the short term and reduce recidivism in the long term. Library staff will learn inmates’ reading, informational and educational needs and create a collection that can change their lives.

PBSO is dedicated to providing the most efficient and effective law enforcement services and also has a longstanding commitment to the reduction of crime and implementation of crime and drug prevention programs within Palm Beach County. Pursuant to Florida State Statute 932.7055(5), the Law Enforcement Trust Fund was created to fund local organizations.