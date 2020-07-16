Free masks available in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE —The Okeechobee Health Department has provided thousands of cloth face masks to local business and organizations for distribution to the public. “The two most important things you can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community are use the face covering and maintain 6 feet of social distancing,” said Tiffany Collins.

Cloth face coverings distribution sites include:

• Okeechobee Public Library, 206 S.W. 16th St.;

• Okeechobee Parks & Recreation, 1718 N.W. Ninth St.;

• Senior Services, 1690 N.W. Ninth Ave.;

• Okeechobee City Hall, 55 S.E. Third Ave.;

• Chobee Grocery, 805 N.E. 13th Ave.;

• Okeechobee Clerk of Courts, 312 N.W. Third St.;

• Our Village, 17-3 S.W. Second Ave.;

• Morgan’s Furniture, 707 S.W. Park St.;

• Piper’s Screen Printing, 120 S.W Seventh Ave.

• Okeechobee Health Department front desk, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave.;

• Okeechobee Clerk of Courts, 312 N.W. Third St.;

• Okeechobee Extension Office, 458 U.S. 98;

• Chamber of Commerce, 55 S. Parrott Ave.;

• Welcome House, 242 U.S. 441;

• Pat’s Floral Design, 210 N Parrott Ave.;

• Okeechobee County Historic Courthouse lobby, 304 N.W. Second St.;

• My Aunt’s House, 111 N.E. Second St.;

• OUA, 100 S.W. Fifth Ave.;

• Suncoast Medical, 412 N.E. Park St.;

• Urgent Care, 305 N.E. Park St.;

• East Coast Migrant Head Start, 305 N.E. Park St.;

• Douglas Park Neal Store, 820 N.W. Park St.;

• La Fiesta, 1774 State Road 70

• La Placita, 1002 N.W. Park St.;

• El Bravo, 802 E. North;

• La Azteca, 619 E. Park St.;

• Radio Fiesta and WOKC, 3936 S.E. 18th Terrace;

• Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave.;

• Okeechobee Discount Drugs, 203 Park Street;

• Big Lake Missions, 605 N.W. 16th St.;

• City of Okeechobee Police Department, 50 S.E. Second Ave.;

• Okeechobee Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St.;

• El Ranchito, 3901 U.S. 441 N.