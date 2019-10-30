Free kids’ Halloween events planned for Oct. 31

CLEWISTON — A couple of free events will take place Thursday, Oct. 31, for the kiddos’ trick-or-treating delight this Halloween in Clewiston. The Clewiston Police Department and Chow Down Food Trucks present the Trunk or Treat Halloween Party from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Civic Park, 110 W. Osceola Ave., Clewiston. Admission is free, and there will be food trucks, a costume party, free candy and activities including games all evening. Wear your Wickedest Costume for this pet-friendly event.

Also, many businesses are participating in the Chamber of Commerce’s Sugarland Community Trick or Treat route of stops downtown, so far including Seacoast Bank, The Lock Boss, Badcock Furniture, Clewiston Florist, Clewiston Library, Common Grounds coffee shop, Joy Spa, the Roland Martin Marina Store, Season’s 3:1, Sugar Realty, Hendry Regional Medical Center, Everglades Federal Credit Union, and the chamber office itself. Candy will be given out to kids 12 or younger by the participating businesses from noon to the close of business, but adult supervision is required.