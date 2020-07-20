Free food distribution continues Tuesday and Thursday, masks required for pick up

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County Schools food distribution continues Tuesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 23. Distributions are from 10 a.m. to noon at 51 locations across the school district.

For the health and safety of everyone, a facial cover or mask is required when picking up meals at any school feeding site.

Feeding South Florida will distribute free food at select schools on Tuesday and Thursday. You can find a list of all locations distributing food here: https://www.palmbeachschools.org/news/what_s_new/feeding_sites_open_during_school_closure.

Grab & Go Meals are FREE to students 18 years of age and younger (22 years of age and younger for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

To limit person-to-person contact, please remember to adhere to social distancing. Those driving to one of the feeding sites are asked to open the trunk of their car or leave a seat open where staff can place the food. People walking up to a site should remember to maintain a distance of at least six feet. These measures are taken very seriously and are intended to keep everyone safe.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided a waiver to allow parents/guardians to pick up meals without the child being present. The parent needs to provide confirmation of the number of children for whom they are picking up meals, by one of the following methods: student ID, student passport, student library card, student birth certificate, or a photo of the adult with the students for whom they are picking up meals.

The parent will show the identification to staff providing the meals, and meals will be provided for the number of children identified. Meals are not allowed to be picked up in bulk for multiple families. The parent or guardian must be present to receive the meals.

Meals provided may vary by location and may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern. Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt.