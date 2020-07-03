Free food distribution continues July 7 with new times

WEST PALM BEACH — Tuesday and Thursday food distribution continues on Tuesday, July 7. Distributions will now be taking place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 51 locations across the Palm Beach County School District. Please note that Okeeheelee Middle School has closed as a distribution site.

Feeding South Florida will distribute free food at select schools on Tuesday and Thursday. Visit: www.palmbeachschools.org/news/what_s_new/feeding_sites_open_during_school_closure for a list of locations.

Grab & Go Meals are FREE to students 18 years of age and younger (22 years of age and younger for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

To limit person-to-person contact, please remember to adhere to social distancing. Those driving to one of the feeding sites are asked to open the trunk of their car or leave a seat open where staff can place the food. People walking up to a site should remember to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet. These measures are taken very seriously and are intended to keep everyone safe.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided a waiver to allow parents/guardians to pick up meals without the child being present. The parent needs to provide confirmation of the number of children for whom they are picking up meals, by one of the following methods: student ID, student passport, student library card, student birth certificate, or a photo of the adult with the students for whom they are picking up meals.

The parent will show the identification to staff providing the meals, and meals will be provided for the number of children identified. Meals are not allowed to be picked up in bulk for multiple families. The parent or guardian must be present to receive the meals.

Meals provided may vary by location and may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern. Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt.

51 School District feeding sites

• Barton Elementary

• Bear Lakes Middle

• Belle Glade Elementary

• Benoist Farms Elementary

• Boca Raton Community High

• C.O. Taylor/Kirklane Elementary

• Congress Middle

• Conniston Community Middle

• Crosspointe Elementary

• Cypress Trails Elementary

• Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary

• Forest Park Elementary

• Freedom Shores Elementary

• Glade View Elementary

• Gove Elementary

• Grassy Waters Elementary

• Greenacres Elementary

• H.L. Johnson Elementary

• Hammock Pointe Elementary

• Highland Elementary

• Hope-Centennial Elementary

• Howell L. Watkins Middle

• Indian Pines Elementary

• J.C. Mitchell Elementary

• Jupiter Elementary

• L.C. Swain Middle

• Lake Park Elementary

• Lake Worth Community High

• Lantana Community Middle

• Lincoln Elementary

• Loggers’ Run Community Middle

• Loxahatchee Groves Elementary

• New Horizons Elementary

• Northboro Elementary

• Northmore Elementary

• Osceola Creek Middle

• Pahokee Elementary

• Palm Beach Lakes High

• Palm Springs Community Middle

• Pine Jog Elementary

• Pleasant City Elementary

• Rolling Green Elementary

• Roosevelt Elementary

• Rosenwald Elementary

• Seminole Ridge Community High

• Suncoast Community High

• Tradewinds Middle

• Village Academy

• Wellington Community High

• Western Pines Middle

• Wynnebrook Elementary