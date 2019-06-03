Update: Fort Denaud Bridge is now open Update: The Fort Denaud Bridge is now open. LABELLE — The Hendry County Board of County Commissioners issued a press release stating that the Fort Denaud Bridge is currently closed to vehicular traffic due to mechanical issues.



Please seek an alternate route to reach your destination.

