Former boyfriend charged with aggravated stalking

OKEECHOBEE — Jon Mesa. 30, was arrested July 27 by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Marc Williams and charged with aggravated stalking and criminal mischief $1,000 or more.



On Sunday, July 26 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Deputy Williams responded to Bill’s Mini Mart in regards to a criminal mischief complaint. When he arrived, he met with the complainant, who told him she was filling a propane tank for a customer when she saw her former boyfriend, Jon Mesa drive by. She said he pulled his car around back, where her car was parked, got out of his vehicle and climbed on top of hers. She said he began jumping up and down on the rear window of her car until it broke. Then he began jumping up and down on the windshield of her car until it broke as well.



She told Deputy Williams she and Mesa had been in a relationship for six years and have a child together, but they broke up in April. She went on to say she recently began seeing someone else, and Mesa has been threatening her ever since.



Damage to her vehicle is estimated at $3,500.



Mesa’s bond was set at $15,000.